Governor expects good working relationship with Trump

Kim f utah governor, gary herbert is one utah leader who jumped off the "trump train..."

Saying he wouldn't vote for his party's nominee.

Today the governor is talking about the election results and what he expects from the trump administration.

Chief political correspondent, glen mills, has more.

Glen mills: the governor doesn't expect his position on trump to have any impact on his relationship with the president elect or his administration.

He says even when you don't see eye to eye you work together.

Governor herbert was one of many utahns who said they were bailing on now president elect, donald trump.

Now that the process has played out, the governor says there are no hard feelings.

Gov gary herbert/ r utah "i'm looking forward to it.

There should be no impediment for our ability to work together with this administration, and i'm excited for the opportunity."

Specifically the governor says he's excited to work with trump on the public lands issue in utah... and a remote sales tax.

Herbert "i think we could use his help to push that along.

That would be a god send to states, especially utah that's losing two to three million dollars a year in owed, but not collected sales tax revenue."

But the governor is also waiting to see what trump does on some of his campaign promises... like immigration.

He says utah is doing a good job with refugees and the states position will not change.

Herbert "i hope there will be some leadership that comes to bare with the congress that they will be able to address in a common sense, humane way the issue of immigration."

The governor acknowledges the deep divide over this election and says the solution starts at the top.

Herbert "i believe that mr trump is going to reach out to all people and say what can we do together, because he really needs to and i would, my counsel, you've got to unite this country as best as you can."

Glen mills: while the governor said he would not vote for trump... he won't say who he did vote for.

In the news room, glen mills,