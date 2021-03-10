The possible future of Your Health Idaho with Trump

Decides for the future of health care.

The whole country will be watching to see what Washington D.C.

From the southwest at 15-30mph.

At 5 we talked about the possibility of president- elect donald trump and congress repealing the affordable care act.

There are 95- thousand people under idaho's version of obamacare called "your healt idaho."

New at 6, local news reporter taja davis called around and asked what the consequences could be for those enrolled if trump does get rid of it.

Its no secret that the affordable care act has had a target on its back from the gop for years.but with a full republican slate... obama care's future is thought to be in critical condition.

Sot 00:14 dave adler, political analyst"the ke question for americans is, 'what comes next?

What will be the replacement for obamacare?'

Given the fact that some 20 million americans have received health insurance for the very first time in their lives -- so we can't dump them."

10 million people hav medicaid in 31 states.

And 10 million more people have state and federal health insurance exchanges.

They will all be at risk is trump decides to slash the affordable care act.

Phoner sot 00:17 "any decision to terminate all of that would put up to 20 million people at risk without any kind of coverage.

Which then triggers into more significant risk for local hospitals and physicians and other health care providers where the demand would still be there, but no funding to cover those folks."

Your health idaho is currently in open enrollment for the 2017 year.

And despite the possible threat..

Phoner sot 00:19 "out firs priority is open enrollment right now for the 2017 planned year, and that;s where we're focusing all of our attention and energy.

We can't change what congress and the new president will do, and at this point our focus is we still have a lot of idahoans who need help with their health insurance -- who need help with their health care."

In idah falls, i'm taja davis.

Your health idaho's open enrollment ends january 31st, 20-17.

The whole country will be watching to see what washington d.c.

Decides for the future of millions of people's