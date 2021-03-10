Student hands out 'deportation letters'

In january.

Just one day after the election a student at shasta high school is facing disciplinary action for handing out deportation notices on campus.

This mother is frustrated and sad because this was not the only racially charged incident on campus.

"i'm all about love and kindness and for someone to treat me differently it hurts."

Just a day after donald trump was announced president-elect... a student at shasta high school handed out 'deportation notices' to students of different ethnicities.

He recorded it... and these are screen shots from the video... which was then posted onto twitter.

"people need to think twice people they open their mouths because it's not who you are."

The superintendent of the shasta unified high school district says the student told him it was all a joke... but for some families it's not "it's not a joke.

It's not funny.

You are making fun of my family, you're making fun of my friends and it hurts."

These 'deportation notices' were not the only racially charged incident.

Melissa fraizer's daughter goes to shasta high... and comments about deporation were made to her... by another student.

"she walked into her first class in the morning and was greeted with, 'are you ready to go back to mexico?

Melissa never thought teenagers would make her feel unsafe... "this is horrible, this is just absolutely horrible.

It puts a fear inside me that i never knew i had."

Melissa hopes the students involved realize their actions were hurtful... and she wants the school to take action.

"i didn't know i would let it affect me the way it has and you need to apologize."

The superintendent would not discuss what disciplinary actions they have taken.

But they did ask the student to remove the video from twitter.

