Gorillas, McCance Shine in 9-AA Title Game

They kicked off the first of 3 championship games in the dome this morning in class 9-aa... this is the class i've been saying all year had the most potentional title teams... the two that survived were gregory and webster... first quarter- webster leading 8- 0....andy mccance beautiful 57 yard bomb to joeseph veskrna....goril las down 8-6 after 1 2nd-webster facing fourth and short....kelby hawkins great run fake and pass to his lineman colton koslowski....14-6 bearcats gregory answers....jayd vanderwerff cuts back and has room to roam....49 yards.....tied at 14 from there it's all mccance....35 yards to veskrna.....gorillas open up a 28-20 lead then after an interception... on the final play of the half...mccance with his fourth td of the half to robert vomacka as time expires....36-20 at break it's been quite a season for the top-ranked gorillas... mccance:"oh it's awesome, this is all we wanted all year.

This is what we dreamed of and it finally came true..."

Allmendinger:"it's a pretty special feeling, we had a great group of kids on this football team and it doesn't get any less special i'll tell you that.

I'm so happy for our kids, our players...it's just a great group of young men.

It was just a fun, fun season..."