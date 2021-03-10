Woman Who Robbed Bank Violates Probation 6pm

After being on probation for robbing a bank back in august of 2015.

Jenna: heaven zevenbergen made off with $10,000 from a bank inside of a hy-vee and after several probation violations, she's learned she'll serve me after all kcau's bria bell is ve outisde of woodbury county courthouse as she was at the probation hearing bria: tim and jenna, heaven zevenbergen will serve 30 days in county jail after failing to meet with her probabtion officer and having marijuana --all of which caused her to break her probation.

During a probation hearing, heaven zevenbergen seemed to be apologetic for her actions which broke her probation -- orginally faced with a 5 year prison sentence for robbing a bank in the summer of 2015.

"so first off i just want to apologize for being here today," says zevenbergen.

Her probation officer told the court that zevenbergen missed scheduled appointments, tested postive during a drug test and that he believed that zevenbergen's orginal prison sentence should be reinstated.

In a courtroom filled with zevenbergen's family members, zevenbergen explained to the woodbury county judge that she's been clean for about 2 months, paid almost half of restitution that's owed and firmly beleives that she is on her way to getting her life in order.

"i work full-time, i got married in august and i've been very, very happy and i've stayed clean and i've been working."

The county judge ordered zevenbergen to 30 days in jail saying he hopes the setence serves as a reminder that she could end up in prison if s messes up again.

"we're serious about this okay?

I hope you spend that time thinking what it would be like to go back to prison," says bria: zevenbergen can show up as early as tomorrow to turn herself into county.

Reporting live outside of woodbury county courthouse, bria bell kcau 9 news.

