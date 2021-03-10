McCulloch County Commissioners Hold Meeting Regarding Ford R

It was earlier this week that we reported the City of San Angelo is moving towards attempting to purchase the Ford Ranch for up to $43 million.
The Hickory Aquifer, which the city already has some water rights to, has a well on the ranch.
The City of San Angelo wants to ensure those rights are protected.
