Commissioners Tour Jail Amid Computer System Problems

County leaders are demanding answers after a $10 million software upgrade at the Shelby County Justice Center causes big problems for judges, inmates and attorneys.

From inmates getting lost in the system ... to judges not having the proper people in their courtroom ... a new computer system is causing big problems downtown.

Jeni: employees report the facility is worse than anyone can imagine.

I'm told men are not only getting lost in the system, but employees are having trouble keeping track of the ones in what's called the "intake area."

Employees tell me safety and security is an issue because inmates and those working are so frustrated.

So today....a surprise visit from two shelby county commissioners..

terry roland/shelby county commissioner:" this is all part of the system and we have to make sure the whole system works.

So into the shelby county jail commissioners terry roland and eddie jones went.

All week the local i-team has been reporting on problems at the criminal justice center.

A new computer system is causing delays for people who are arrested from getting bonds...or once they've paid bond...it's taking days to get released from jail.

Inmates are ending up in the wrong courtrooms...or just lost.

Eddie jones/shelby county commissioner:" there is a process that is guaranteed to everybody that comes through here by the constitution so we don't want to be violating that."

After the tour...the two commissioners held an emergency meeting with everyone involved.

They say..

The first issue is employees were not properly trained on the new system...another issue not every one has access in the new computer program.

That means they don't have information they need to move people through the system.

Eddie jones/shelby county commissioner:" there is a myriad of problems with this system and they have to work it out and they have to figure it out fast and do something about it.

Jeni: roland and jones says, the result of the meeting was that the jail would go back to processing people manually until the staff is trained on the new program...or even bring the old computer system back on line.

They will be having another meeting on this monday morning.

For the local 24 i'm jeni diprizio.