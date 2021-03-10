Coffee Roasters

For you.

Lone oak coffee company started a year ago, right in winchester... to roast specialty grade coffee.... the company is quickly growing and it's moving to a bigger and better spot.

Next week, lone oak is going to open up a new training facility on bond street in the handley crossing center, where they'll have a larger roaster and establish their main operations..... the company will still do some of it's roasting at its' current location which is at the hopscotch coffee company.

Lone oak recently won two prestigious medals at the world's largest coffee roasting competition which was held in portland, oregon.

Sam kayser, owner of lone oak coffee company: "it's called the golden bean north america competition so it's the entire continent of north america, over 300 roasters, i believe there was over 700 coffees entered and we won a bronze medal for our kennan double a coffee in the pour over category and our loan oak base expresso won a bronze medal in the espresso black category."

If you are interested in trying the coffee, lone oak does public tasting events with businesses in the area, where they provide cups of coffee for people to try.

We have their contact information on our website at your-4-state.com.

