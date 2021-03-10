ACC football takes the stage for Thursday night game

Again tonight as north carolina and duke butt heads for the victory bell in durham.

The blue devils are fighting for bowl eligibility and could throw a serious wrench into the heels divisonal title hopes in a rivalry that might not be quite as big as it is in basketball, but it's still significant.

A.j.

Wolf/duke defensive tackle: it's definitely a rivalry, duke-unc, i don't know much else to say.

The whole country knows it's a rivarly.

We know it's a rivalry and they know it's a rivalry so it's gonna be a big game thursday.

Casey blaser/duke offensive tackle: when i first got here we won it a couple years in a row and the past couple of years they've won it so it's not so much like it used to be where i think carolina won like 20 out of 21 or 22 times, whatever it was back in the early 2000's so i think with it being more competitive it really helps.

