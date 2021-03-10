ACC football takes the stage for Thursday night game

NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 11.11.16
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 11.11.16
Again tonight as north carolina and duke butt heads for the victory bell in durham.
The blue devils are fighting for bowl eligibility and could throw a serious wrench into the heels divisonal title hopes in a rivalry that might not be quite as big as it is in basketball, but it's still significant.
A.j.
Wolf/duke defensive tackle: it's definitely a rivalry, duke-unc, i don't know much else to say.
The whole country knows it's a rivarly.
We know it's a rivalry and they know it's a rivalry so it's gonna be a big game thursday.
Casey blaser/duke offensive tackle: when i first got here we won it a couple years in a row and the past couple of years they've won it so it's not so much like it used to be where i think carolina won like 20 out of 21 or 22 times, whatever it was back in the early 2000's so i think with it being more competitive it really helps.
When the hokies take the field to play when the
