Wilkerson>>peoria mayor -- jim ardis -- launches an initiative --to increase awareness for organ donors.the campaign is called --"mayors for hope".it's a partnership -- with gift of hope-- in order to increase the number of lives saved-- from transplant recipients.every day --twenty two people die -- due to the lack of organs available.

<<(james flemming/kidney recipient "and then when i was told about the sacrifice that someone made that i might live, it was overwhelming.")>> <<evelyn wilkerson>>this is a growing issue-- among minorities.more than fifty one hundred people-- in illinois --are waiting for an organ.

Almost 40 percent --of those people-- are african-american.

<<paul