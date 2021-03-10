Trump calls Obama 'a very good man' after historic White Hou

President Barack Obama welcomed President-elect Donald Trump to the White House Thursday, as both men put past antagonisms aside in a time-honored ritual epitomizing the peaceful transfer of political power.

Jennifer: kolr 10 is your local election headquarters... jennifer: president-elect donald trump and his wife melania visited their new home today... to talk with president barack obama about the transition to the trump administration.

Trump met with the president in the oval office to discuss a smooth transfer of power.

The two men have had a combative relationship... but say... it is now time to work together.

(president obama) "we now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds."

(president-elect trump) "the meeting lasted for almost an hour and a half and as far as i'm concerned, it could have gone on a lot longer."

Jennifer: first lady michelle obama also met privately with melania trump.