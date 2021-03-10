Kutztown preparing for PSAC Championship game

>>>dan moscaritolo: if you're lining up on the gridiron in mid-november, chances are you've had a great seasonand that's exactly what kutztown u.

Has put together.

They've won 7 straight games and clinched the east...now they only have one left...and its a biggie...saturday kutztown travels to california with the psac championship on the line.the vulcans, been a lava eruption all season.they average over 53 points per game and have the stingiest defense in the psac...the golden bears understand bringing home a ring won't be easy, but the game isn't played on paper...... 3 3 <>