3 Jurors Seated In Derek Chauvin Trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, Esme Murphy reports (3:22).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 9, 2021
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, Esme Murphy reports (3:22).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 9, 2021
Three jurors were chosen on the second day of Derek Chauvin's trial, but 11 more are still needed, Esme Murphy reports (3:08) WCCO..
Day two of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin begins Tuesday. Court TV reporter Julia Janae takes a look at what..