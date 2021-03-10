Rep. Lust reacts to Dryden victory in District 34

It was a bittersweet election in the District 34 race for the State House of Representatives.

Lust goes back to pierre>> retired lawmaker david lust is going back to the legislature.

After district 34 representative dan dryden died, lust was named to complete his term.

Dryden's name remained on the ballot... and when he won on tuesday, it meant that his friend lust would take his seat.

David lust (r) district 34 representative>> i enjoyed my 8 years previously i thought i was done in the legislature and due to these unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances i'm back for 2 more years and take the same approach i did in the previous 8 years and work hard and be diligent and make prudent decisions.

Mp>> the legislative session begins january 10th in