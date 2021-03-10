ACU Men's basketball brings young experience into 2016-2017

48... away from the turf...tomorro w kicks off the season for a-c-u men's basketball..

Joe golding enters his 6th season with the wildcats....a team who finished 7th in the southland last season..

Just one senior remains on a team loaded with young experience....s tarting with jaylen franklin...the conference freshman of the year last season..

And with new..

Bigger size down low like central grad kolton kohl... the team is confident going into the season... "our roster is one of the youngest rosters in division i basketball, but at the same time we've got some experience back.

So we feel really good about our team."

"not so much the new guy coming in are going to change our style of play, but just the fact we have so many people returning that are more comfortable being on the court together and our chemistry is growing --