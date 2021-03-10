SJO volleyball confident heading to state tournament

This year they broke through and then some, winning Saturday's super-sectional over Deer Creek-Mackinaw to advance to the program's first semifinal appearance.

Ogden volleyball team has been to state before -- but that was back in 2001 when it was just a two class system and eight teams made it to the tournament.the spartans lost their only match at state 15 years ago -- meaning this weekend the school will bring home its first trophy.st.

Joe is riding high after beating deer creek-mackinaw in saturday's super-sectional match.the spartans say they'll be ready to go for tomorrow morning's semifinals against belleville althoff.

Andrea coursey:"we're feeling really good.

I know all of us are super confident especially after the way we played in our sectionals and super-sectionals."abby mcdonald:"now i'm trying to get them prepared for this weekend but also to enjoy this phase because these are memories that are going to last a lifetime."parker francisco:"i feel like if we stay calm and confident and composed and believe in ourselves, it might just happen."

So here's the match-up -- sjo and althoff.first serve is set for noon at redbird arena in normal.prior to that one -- windsor-stew-stras will play eastland in the class 1a semifinals.the hatchets are 34-5 this season -- and will look for the school's second state title -- they last won it in