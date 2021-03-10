OC facing Murray for a 6th straight postseason

Mens basketball team -not many of our kentucky teams remain in the khsaa playoffs.

-only 2 to be exact.

-and they're only 1 mile apart.

-starting off with the catholic aces.

-for the 6th consecutive postseason ..

They'll face murray.

-last year, the aces snapped a 4-year losing streak.

-john edge's group enters friday, winners of 10 straight, and averaging 36 ppg.

-but this is murray ..

And they don't care about that.

Weston jacob obviously it's turned into a bit of a rivalry.

We all get pretty fired up for it.

You can ask anyone around our school, around our city.

John edge they're going to come in here.

They're hungry.

They're going to come in with a bresh of fresh air after that first playoff win .

They're athletic and they're a good football team.

Will warren: you know after watching the seniors last year and the seniors the year before that, watching every game.

It means a lot to everyone who's watching and who's playing.

-after having lost 4 straight playoff games to murray ..

Oc will look to make it 2 straight wins.

-murray comes in 4-7, and lost 6 straight at one point.

-kickoff from steele stadium in owensboro is set for 7:30.