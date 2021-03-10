The Perfect Movies For This Veterans Day

Angie complied a list of new and classic movies you need to see and reflect on this Veterans Day.

>> and here on a big day t is veteran's day an before we start the show we do want to thank all of you veterans out there for all that you do.

In fact, we have a topic coming up that i'm totally interested in hearing about.

We're talks about veteran's day.

I don't know if you had a chance to see-- hacksaw.

>> i haven't even heard about it.

>> it is an amazing movie.

It it is the rated r rating for violence.

And i don't want to say that lightly but it is very, very gory, so if that is something you can't handle, then don't see this movie.

Because it is the gorriest of the gorriest war movies i have ever seen.

>> this is mel gibson.

And you haven't seen him out and about in a movie or with a povie, directing.

He said he wanted to make it real, as real as it gets.

>> but that's what i loved about it.

There is no swearing in it, there is a little bit of neweddity t it is a bum shot, it's so funny.

But i can justify that.

It was so funny.

>> vince vaughn adds a celebrity.

>> the bum shot.

>> just a little bum.

>> i didn't say it was quick.

>> oh.

>> a good bum shot but it's really funny.

It fits with the movie.

>> how did vince vaughn do in such a serious film.

>> he plays a very serious role but he also adds a lot of laughter to it and humor.

>> is it it his bum.

>> it is not his bum.

>> i'm not going bns what i love about this movie more than anything is it is so realistic, what has happened to these soldiers.

And you see the devastation out on the battle field.

And you cannot help but feel, there is this overwhelming humility and gratitude for our service men and women without put their lives out there.

And what they saw and went through and the injuries they sustained.

The sacrifices that they made.

I think these are the kind of movies that hit us in the soul and make us so grateful for everything these veterans have done for us, including my daddy who is a korean vet.

So i have a few movies that you should be watching on veteran's day so you can help fill this gratitude that we have for all of our veterans.

Here are just a couple for you right now.

We will throw out the first one because my list might vary a little bit.

But american sniper, this came out two years ago, was it 2014.

>> this is the movie, american sniper, absolutely incredible movie right there.

>> bradley cooper.

>> he did such a great job.

>> those movies my husband can always say can we go to a feel good movie, do we have to do this one.

And i said now and then i need the movie that reminded us who we are, where we have come from and the sacrifices people made so we are here today, that is one of those that is snore one that will get you right here.

>> another is the hurt locker.

And this sheds a lot of like on the more recent wars that we've experienced.

Academy award-winning, katherine bigelow, from 2008.

Another movie that is a great one to watch, is flags of our father, have you seen this one, starring ryan phillippe and it is kind of a little bit of an unknown cast but just an incredible movie.

And another one is black hawk down, that would be a tbreat one to watch as well.

And the old standby like saving private ryan, behind enemy lines and good morning vietnam.

Great, great movies to remind us of all of the sacrifices.

>> robin williams in that one too.

>> so you watch a movie this weekend or tonight and then maybe you get a little cleaning done, right?

>> that saturday is coming up, cleaning day in the miller home.

>> so i have help for you.

I have things you can toss from your kid's room right now.

If you are a holder oner, which my kids are, like we hold on to so many things for so long.

Number one, their dried and worn out art supplies.

If you have not gone through those, go through them and get rid of them.

If your crayons are stubs, you can get a container from the container store, take those out, put these in.

My kids will go, but that's my favorite color.

Can't you see it's so worn down.

>> what i will say, if you don't put the lids on the play dough, why are we keeping it, why do we even buy it.

>> things they no longer play with, the strug sell rel when it comes to your kid's taste in toy, the furbies that are just sitting in their room right now that we have not looked at.

It's time to get rid of those.

I feel like you can't do it without your kid's permission.

>> i can't do it with my kid's there because parker will go through the di bag and mom, why are you getting rid of this, it is my favorite.

>> all of a sudden they remember that they love all of these toys so much.

>> yeah, i will tell you one time we were trying to give some stuff, and broady was about three, he was crying, don't give me toys to the poor kids.

I need them.

>> so kate and she doesn't it now, she is 11 but when she was little you could give away special toys but not special special toys.

>> there is a limited.

>> that is my special special.

>> everything in the room turned into her special special.

Old and broken toys, those are things you can get rid of.

Clothes that don't fit any more t it says those are so great to bring to consignment, donate to charity, have them go through those, old books, kids can also outgrow books, those are another great things to donate.

>> like jesse, some of my books could go to your kids.

And lastly furniture and decor that they have outgrown.

Look around f it doesn't add something special special to the room, then it's time to give it away.

Time to be done with it.

>> it is time to be done with it.

Okay.

Moving on, if you are going to be doing all of this tomorrow, you may need some confidence to get it it done.

Chin up.

>> encouragement.

So weird, have i an article about habits of a confident woman right here.

And i love this because this is something for 2016.

I really have been working on.

More confidence.

Building back my self-esteem, figuring out who i am and becoming a confident woman.

I feel like i'm surrounded by them here.

I love it, it it has been so inspiring to me to be with you.

>> i think you get that in your 30s.

>> are you so young and.

>> i'm so young.

>> you grow into your confidence.

>> there is something about 20 that you look to everyone else for your confidence and something about 30s and 40s and beyond that you.

>> let's not talk about the beyond.

>> you start saying it is what it is.

And if you don't like what it is, it's okay.

I do.

That's what i need to get to.

I need to get to liking what it is.

So some of the habits of this, even if you don't have all of these, it's okay.

She questions the norm.

She isn't afraid to say actually, no, that doesn't work for me, let's try it a different way.

>> she can stand up for herself.

Question the norm.

She can say.

>> she is not arguing every point and just one of those personalities.

But who do you know that's like this in our life.

>> michelle.

>> yeah.

>> all of these actually got me from michelle, okay.

This is something that is so hard for me.

And nica it's hard for you too.

>> this is hard for me.

>> she reserves the word yes for when she really means it.

>> we are.

>> a confident woman knows that saying no to others sometimes means saying yes to herself.

We have got to work on it.

>> i love it.

>> when you say no, but if it hurts your feeling, i mean yes.

>> special special, i got it t i'm in.

>> ever since i learned the word no, my life has been so much better.

>> are you better at it.

>> so much better.

I'm not running myself ragged trying to cater to everybody else's feelings.

>> i say michelle, can you-- she goes no, no.

Could you have lunch.

>> no.

>> she's got it.

We'll have the rest of these.

>> she sets boundaries, it's not just about no, it's about boundaries and what you can and can't do.

It's traw.

>> this is what we need to work on if you want to be more confident, she has clear goals and action plans to achieve it it you can't just have these goals, you can't just have the to do list.

You have to have the action plan to put into motion, get it done.

