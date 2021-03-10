Skip to main content
Vernon County Looks to Cut Costs of County Jail

NEVADA, Mo.

-- Vernon County residents could start to see big savings, as the County Commission looks to cut how much they're paying for the county jail.

One likely option is refinancing the bond debt.

