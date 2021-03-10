'The Crucible' at The Rep

Michael Stewart Allen and Gracyn Mix join Fox 16 Good Day to talk about The Arkansas Rep's production of "The Crucible" and how you can attend!

Weekend is your last chance to experience arthur miller's american classic "the crucible" at the arkansas repertory theatre.

Michael stewart allen and gracyn mix join us this morning and tell us more about the play and how you can attend.

Experience arthur miller's american classic on stage now through november 13.

Tickets are selling quick, so buy yours before they're gone.

Tickets are available at www.therep.org or by calling the box office at (501) 378-0405, monday - friday, 9 a.m.

- 5 p.m.!

Final chances to see it are friday and saturday night at 8pm and sunday at 2pm and 7pm.

