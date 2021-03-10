A lifestyle consultant talked about how you can look and feel great this holiday season.

>>edtoday we have our friend in studio with the secret to looking and feeling great this holiday season.

That's right.

Time flies.

The holidays are right around the corner.

And that kicks off all of the get togethers and cocktail parties and seeing all of your friends and family.

You just want to look and feel your best.

Stephanie has an easy way to do this.

That is our sponsored segment.

This only takes five minutes.

Good to see you.

>> this is my favorite time of the year.

Lots of photo ops.

You want to look your best.

So get that white smile >> and look younger at the same time.

>> yes.

Whiter teeth can make you look up to 13 years younger.

I brought with me my best friend when it comes it pearly whites.

It's called power swabs.

You can look at the chart and see for yourself.

You can expect two shades whiter offer five minutes and six shades whiteer over the entire course of treatment.

>> i know people will be taking lots of photos and videos over the next couple of months.

>> and what i like about it product is the fact it takes five minutes.

And it will physically lift and remove stains.

And it rehydrates the enamel.

If you have sensitive teeth this will become your best friend.

Most teeth whitening products removal enamel and that's causes the sensitivity.

This rehydrates the enamel.

>> how does this work?

>> it's super easy.

No mess.

Step one apply this to your teeth for two minutes.

This removes the stains but we're rehydrating the enamel just like that.

Very easy.

I'm not going to dot whole thing because i want to get through everything and show you the next step.

Let it set for 30 seconds.

And then step two, go into it.

Circular motion.

I tell people, take a before and after picture before day one and day seven.

>> can you really see the results?

>> sack lawsuitly.

An average of six shades.

>> so many of us have the stains from the wines, coffees, chocolates.

And this actually lifts them off your teeth?

>> yes.

It physically lifts the stains off.

What's great is this works not just on natural teeth but caps, vaneers, crowns bonding.

People have been thrilled with the results.

As easy as tee results are they're long lasting.

They will last up to six months.

Long after the new year, you're still going to have your pearly whites.

>> what i love about this is if you just have a stain in a certain area you can target that spot.

>> absolutely.

Unlike the trays or strips, you can focus on one tooth and get it to match the others.

>> what's this here >> we're giving everyone a power swab with the sticks you order.

>> it's portable.

I like to put this in my purse or pocket and pop it out of a cup of coffee.

>> just a fix here.

>> this makes such a great gift for friends and family.

>> it really does.

You can get one for yourself.

Get one to for your significant other.

That free one.

>> go to our website, everyone, if you want a whiter, brighter smile for the holidays.

Now it the time to jump on that.

>> the special right there on your screen.

Go to