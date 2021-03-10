Friends, vets support each other over coffee

A glimpse into a morning tradition for many vets here in the borderland.

The story is new this morning and only on abc-seven: talking, kitchen nats the hustle and bustle of the morning -- subsides in this corner of the mcdonalds at gateway east and hawkins.

9.28 "oh, i've bee coming here for maybe six, seven years.

9.32 george ortega -- one of more than a dozen men who passes his mornings with the so-called 'coffee club.'

10.26 "normally, i spend most of my fridays here with these guys."

10.29 like all 'these guys' -- george graduated from bowie.

9.33 it's just like a family.

You know, bowie exes, we stick together all the time."

9.43 13.52 thi coffee club so organized, they even have a picture of themselves on the wall in the mcdonalds.

13.57 many members of the bowie coffee club served in the armed forces.

10.47 there's some, about four or five, that went to vietnam.10.52 -- including george.

He enlisted after high school -- serving in vietnam from 1969 to 1972.

Sometimes i talk about it and sometimes i don't because it brings me flashbacks.

11.03 but with his fellow vets and bowie bears -- george finds comfort from close friends -- 12.41 it feels great -- it's like group therapy, that we come here.

12.48 it helps us a lot.

Even though if it's not about the war, it's about our problems that we have, we try to help each other.

12.55 all with a cup of discounted senior coffee.

Local mcdonald's owner richard castro told me that there are coffee clubs in all the restaurants -- and they're happy to provide an outlet for vets and seniors.