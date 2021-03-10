Top Trenders 111116

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) you know when things don't go your way...sometimes it's best to just go take a walk... that's what hillary clinton did after her election defeat.

A woman named margot gerster spotted the former democratic presidential nominee near her new york home while hiking with her baby daughter yesterday this is the first time clinton has been seen since she conceded the election to donald trump wednesday.

### ((jaclyn)) now that donald trump is president- elect...he's going to have to make some tough choices...like what plane he's going to use.

A u-s official says trump will have to switch out his private jet for air- force-one.

The military-owned plane is equipped with special features to protect the commander-in- chief.

Air force one also has enough room for the president's staff.

In the chance trump insists on using his private jet, he'll have to install all of those very expensive features using his own money.

### ((jaclyn)) michelle obama continued a white house tradition by hosting incoming first lady melania trump for tea.

It's the first time the two have met.

They discussed raising kids in the white house and toured the executive residence -- including the truman balcony.

They also toured the state floor with the white house curator.

The meeting came as president obama met with president-elect donald trump in the oval office.

### ((jaclyn)) you've seen all the protests going on across the country.

Some people have found a much more peaceful way to voice their displeasure.

People have been leaving post-it notes up and down subway walls in new york city, saying "love trumps hate."

### ((jaclyn)) veteran's day is very important, as we honor all those who have served.

Here are some veterans day fun facts in 1954, president eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from armistice day to veterans day britain, france, australia and canada also commemorate the veterans of world wars i and ii on or near november 11th 16.1 million living veterans served during at least one war ### ((marissa)) ((chris)) jaclyn house, thank you so much we'll be right back ### ((rick)) ((rick))