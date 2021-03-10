Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Your weekend events.

It's veterans day weekend.... and it's time for all your weekend events with our entertainment insider -- and host of the best day ever evansville.

Jackie tells us that this weekend will be chilly, but no rain, so you have no excuse to stay at home.

First up, locust hill and oak hill cemeteries.

They will hold veterans day services ... at eleven and one p-m.

For more information, you can contact either the number or the email on the screen.

Ahh spa will be having its open house today at 5 p-m with hors d'ouevres, drinks, chair massages and more.

Then you can hit up the roast of big john richardson!

He's a good friend of mine, and local comedian known for his larger than life persona and journey to a kidney transplant.

That's at the american legion in newburgh.

Doors open at six with dinner being served at six thirty.

The roast begins at eight p-m with rachael goldman as your roast master general and comedians like gavin eddings and layson brooks.

It promises to be one hilarious night of food and fun for only twenty five dollars and proceeds go to benefit the american legion quilters.

Saturday you .... can shop at the "family christmas market" from ten until three... at christ church united church on washington avenue.

Admission is three dollars at the door.

Children twelve and under are free.

Also saturday, i'll see you at the veterans day parade newly re-located to west franklin street!

I'll be one of many area women dressed as a rosie the riveter.

It all kicks off at two thirty p-m.

You can stop by "the embrace your body gallery gala" ... at the arts council of southwestern indiana --- saturday night.

That's from 7 until 9 p-m.

Tickets are 50 - dollars a person.

And the event will feature photos of women telling their stories... in hopes of inspiring others.

There will also be a cash bar, hor's d'ouevres, live model body painting, music, and a photo booth.

And remember my story on the groceraunt this taste tuesday?

Well, now you can sample towne market too!

From one p-m to four p-m stop by to sample some of your favorite holiday dishes like turkey, ham, sage dressing, cranberry chutney and more.

Hashtag delicious.

Then there's the holy redeemer ... "tap and cork festival."

It's this saturday at "holy redeemer catholic church" ... from six to nine p-m.

Tickets are 30 - dollars in advance ... and 40 dollars at the door.

There will be plenty of beer, wine and food vendors.

And there are a few tickets left for the hadi highlander's tartan ball saturday starting at seven p-m at the holiday inn airport.

Enjoy the musical sounds of scottish band heighland reign and men in kilts everywhere you turn!

And there is so much more on that city calendar, like art classes with twenty two jefferson studios, art in the wild at wesselman woods, an art and craft workshop at the african american museum, a drumstick dash, the hanging of the wreaths in newburgh, a fundraiser for the stoplight city park, and a tournament at