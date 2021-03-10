Roanoke College Business Leaders Poll

Institute for policy and opinion research is out with its first virginia business leaders poll.it surveyed 310 ceo's of virignia companies about the local and national business climate.here to tell us about it is dr alice kassens, its senior analyst.

----------------what did the survey find?-----------------do most of the c-e-o's anticipate expanding in 2017?

----------------what was business leader's main concern?

----------------are the leaders' concerned about the role of the government in the business world.---------------- while we have you here, before the election, pundits predicted the stock market would drop sharply if donald trump won the presidency.

