18 Wheeler Catches Fire in Gulfport

A late night fire leaves the cab of an 18 wheeler and two brand new cars in flames.
The fire happened around 11:30 last night in Gulfport.
It took six firefighters to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
The 18 wheeler was carrying 9 new Hyundai’s.
The driver of that 18 wheeler was located in a nearby hotel, unaware that the fire had taken place.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Listen to ...- a late night fire leaves the ca- of an 18 wheeler and two brand- new - cars in flames.
- the fire happened around 11:30- last night in gulfport.
- it took six firefighters to - extinguish the flames within 10- minutes.- the 18 wheeler was carrying 9 - new hyandais.
- the driver of that 18 wheeler - was located in a nearby hotel,- unaware - that the fire had taken place.- fortunately, there were no- injuries reported and the cause- of the blaze- is under investigation.