18 Wheeler Catches Fire in Gulfport

A late night fire leaves the cab of an 18 wheeler and two brand new cars in flames.

The fire happened around 11:30 last night in Gulfport.

It took six firefighters to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.

The 18 wheeler was carrying 9 new Hyundai’s.

The driver of that 18 wheeler was located in a nearby hotel, unaware that the fire had taken place.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.