Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

18 Wheeler Catches Fire in Gulfport

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
18 Wheeler Catches Fire in Gulfport
18 Wheeler Catches Fire in Gulfport

A late night fire leaves the cab of an 18 wheeler and two brand new cars in flames.

The fire happened around 11:30 last night in Gulfport.

It took six firefighters to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.

The 18 wheeler was carrying 9 new Hyundai’s.

The driver of that 18 wheeler was located in a nearby hotel, unaware that the fire had taken place.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Listen to ...- a late night fire leaves the ca- of an 18 wheeler and two brand- new - cars in flames.

- the fire happened around 11:30- last night in gulfport.

- it took six firefighters to - extinguish the flames within 10- minutes.- the 18 wheeler was carrying 9 - new hyandais.

- the driver of that 18 wheeler - was located in a nearby hotel,- unaware - that the fire had taken place.- fortunately, there were no- injuries reported and the cause- of the blaze- is under investigation.

- -

You might like