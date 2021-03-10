Vermont Comedy Club and 14th Star Brewery Stop By

Brittney talks with Andrea Gagner of 14th Star Brewery and Mike, who's been on the show Impractical Jokers.

Brittney get in a laugh on this veterans day..

A new york city comedian performs at the vermont comedy club in burlington... mike (fin-oh-ya) was on the t-v show 'impractical jokers and he's recording an album at the comedy club and its andrea gagner from 14th star is also joining us..

Andrea tell us about your involvement with tonights show.

Mike finoia is one of nyc's hottest and funniest up-and-coming standup comedians who just happens to have a love affair with burlington, vt.

November 11 and 12, mike returns to the green mountain state for a very special weekend of shows.

On veterans day, he'll perform two shows for service members (public tickets are also available).

On saturday, he'll record two live shows for his upcoming album, "live in burlington."

The record will be the first live album produced at vermont comedy club, and it will be created entirely using vermont talent.

From the recording engineers to the album artwork, this will truly be a locally- sourced project.

Sponsored by 14th star brewing; partial proceeds benefit the waterwheel foundation.

This is one special weekend of shows you won't want to miss.

3 on this day in history with the on this day in history with the vermont historical society november 11, 19-18... the night train on the central vermont railroad arrived in northfield just after four in the morning, carrying big news... world war one was over.

The men in the town immediately woke everyone up and started a big celebration... a parade was quickly organized... and everyone from norwich university streamed in for the party... only leaving a few people behind to fire the cannon.