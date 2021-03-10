Veterans Day interview

Heros who have served our country ((brittany)) and there's a lot happening not just today but this whole weekend here with more is jason habeck with the green bay gamblers - and jerry polus, department head of veteran's services in brown county - thanks for being here jerry let's start with you - there's dozens of events happening starting today - but why is today so important to recognize our vets?

green bay (nov.1, 2016) - the annual gamblers military night presented by the animal referral center is set for saturday, november 12, 7:05pm, when the gamblers will host dubuque.

For each goal the gamblers score, head coach pat mikesch will donate $100 to the local chapter of disabled american veterans.

The gamblers are also asking local businesses and individuals to contribute $100 for each goal.

Anyone interested in participating in the "goals for the military" campaign should contact jason habeck at 920-405-1130.

This is the fifth year the gamblers have hosted a military night when the team wears a special edition military-themed jersey and now also a special edition military- themed helmet.

The 2015 military night raised $25,000 for the local disabled american veterans chapter.

In four years, military night has raised more than $55,000 with the largest amount the past two seasons!

The gamblers will again auction the jerseys and helmets after the game and all proceeds from the jersey and helmet auctions, along with the dollars raised through the "goals for the military" campaign will once again be donated to the local chapter of disabled american veterans.

A signed jersey by packers linebacker kyler fackrell will also be auctioned.

