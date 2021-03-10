W3rd and Ross AX

Of sioux city a fatal accident at the corner of 3rd and ross streets on sioux city's west side the call came in at roughly 3:45 am this morning.

The car was involved in a chase when it crashed and overturned.

The chase happened from hamilton to ross street.

It was reported that two people were in the car... one has been pronounced dead.

" the office began to persue, the chase lasted from hamilton to ross st, loss controll and hit the wall fire and ems got called for two people...one fatality, and one life threatening" the other passenger was taken to mercy medical center.

We'll keep you updated as more info becomes available throughout the morning

