North Charleston to Host Veterans Day Tribute

The City of North Charleston will hold a tribute in Park Circle to thank our Veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Are north charleston police officer charged with the murder of walter scott last year chances are someone you know has served or is serving in the u.s. military.

It is a time to salute veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Brodi, hart is at a special service this morning, good morning.

>> reporter: it is special when we get a chance to talk with veterans, we at the community center, a lot of things set foup for a celebration this morning.

Some of the thing that happened real quick.

An exhibit, first combat camera, a lot of pictures up, some are intentionally staged photos and you can see them showing you what is going on in the teeld with our receives men and women and sacrifices they have to make.

And something else here in the community center, right near my left or some of these posters that students have made in their after-school programs and a big theme of these is thank you.

A last kids are thanking our veterans for the work they put in for us, the sacrifices they made.

We will bring in one of our veterans, michael burgess and he served in the marines.

>> it is an honor and privilege.

>> reporter: today is veterans day and we hundred or you and those who served.

What does the day mean to you, to put the spotlight on you and highlight what you have done?

>> gives me a chance to reflect with the veterans that served along with me and before me to hear the stories and realize america is still greatest country.

It was an honor and privilege to educate our children on why america is a great country.

Because of these veterans like myself and those who have come and gone before us.

In order to america to stay great country we have to have volunteers and veterans to continue to keep it that way.

We have to educate our children and our future, and let them know veterans day will continue.

>> reporter: he said service was something you were glad to give, right?

>> yes, i enjoyed all 22 years.

Life long friendships and you find bond among all branches, whether you are in the army or marine corps or national guard, air force, you find a bond that will never die.

I have friends from day one from basic training that i still stay in touch with until this day.

>> reporter: thank you for your service.

You served 22 years.

>> thank you, i look forward to doing more service.

>> reporter: we have the service here to hundred or our veterans to pay tribute to them.

It starts at 10:30 this morning up to