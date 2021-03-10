Petition calls on Electoral College to choose Clinton

More than two million people are supporting a petition, calling on voters in the electoral college to make Hillary Clinton our next President, whether or not a majority of the voters in their state supported her.

A petition, calling on voters in the electoral college to make hillary clinton our next president, whether or not a majority of the voters in their state supported her.

Technically, it's possible.

But joe dashiell reports the experts say there's virtually no chance that will happen.

Chris and jean, the author of the petition argues that donald trump is unfit to serve, and hillary clinton won the popular vote.

So it says, the electors should defy convention, in some cases state law, and vote for clinton.

The petition was launched wednesday on the website change- dot-org, already it's closing in on three million supporters.

And the internet is awash in posts and comments encouraging clinton supporters to sign on.

Harry wilson/wdbj7 political analyst: we can have change-dot-org petitions.

We can have protests.

But this is not going to happen no.

In a simple word no.

Roanoke college professor and wdbj7 political analyst harry wilson says that not only is it inconceivable that enough electors would change their votes to elect clinton, but he says it's also a terrible idea for our democracy.

Harry wilson/wdbj7 political analyst: this was by all measures that we've seen thus far, a free and fair election and for people to say we're simply going to ignore that and vote to overturn it, that's simply bad for the country.

That would be an incredibly bad precedent to set, regardless of who wins regardless of how you feel, that's just frankly it's a terrible, terrible idea.

I spoke with one person here in the roanoke valley who signed the petition.

He said he had no illusions that enough electors would throw their support behind clinton, but he suggested the petition was another way of sharing his unhappiness with tuesday's election.

Jean and chris, the electors meet on december 19th to cast their votes.

But don't expect a different result.

The