Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker says he believes president elect Donald Trump will be an agent of change.

Mississippi senator roger wicker says he believes president elect donald trump will be an agent of change.

Senator wicker, who is chairman of the national republican senatorial committee, says he was not surprised at trump's victory over challenger hillary clinton.

The republican senator says overall, americans were not satisfied with the direction of the country and believe donald trump can bring about change.

Senator wicker says he expects quick action on the economy .

"this is an opportunity , i thik to lessen some of the regulatory burdens that have kept people from creating jobs, i think there's a reason the stock market went up because i think they think this will be more of an opportunity for everyone to participate in the middle class, to get a job and to get a pay raise."

Senator wicker believes trump will have bipartisan support for his policies and agenda when he becomes the 45th president in january.