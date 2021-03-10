Missing Springfield Man, Suspicious Circumstances

He has brown hair and brown eye.

Jennifer tonight-- springfield police are still searching for a man who went missing on tuesday.

50-year-old "steven anderson" was reported missing to the police by family members.

He's five-eleven... weighs 170 pounds... and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the circumstances are suspicious - and they're asking for help to find him.

Callie a facebook page titled 'where is steven anderson?'

Appears to have been created a few days ago.

It has more than 700 likes.

That's a number that continues to grow as does the post shares.

Police say posts on the page align with information anderson's family reported about his disappearance.

According to the page on tuesday anderson got gas shortly after 8 a-m.

On his way to work anderson stopped by target.

The page says anderson left work around noon to go home for lunch then to vote at sequiota elementary.

Anderson's voting location is the last place he was seen.

Around 1:10 p-m the page states anderson was talking on the phone to his sister when he suddely said "that's the guy who was following me earlier this morning" followed by anderson screaming out three more words.

The last words his sister heard before the call dropped.

The page says the last ping on his phone was at 1:42 p-m in mount vernon.

Anderson was last known to be driving a gray 20-13 ford fusion with missouri license plates c-k-1-v-7-h.

He has no history of leaving-- or any known health conditions.

Callie police say it's unknown if anderson is in danger.

If anyone has any information on anderson's disappearance-- call police.