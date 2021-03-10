Hazleton Veterans Service

Veterans were honored today at a special ceremonies held across our area -- and the nation.

Emotions ran high today as those who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored.

The i-team's andy mehalshick reports from the mountain city..

3 ((andy))it was a ceremony filled with pomp and as veterans were honored at hazleton city hall...."at arms...."a wreath was set up inside the council chambers to honor those men and women who went to battle and never came home..there were words of inspitation and thanks..(( lt.

James boyle- u.s. navy, ret.)) "..we honor all of you today..and remember those who are no longer with us."(( chief don leshko- hazleton fire department ))"we can't thank you enough for what you did."" shots fired"a 21 gun salute outside city hall ended the ceremony..... for some veterans..tears were hard to hold back even after all these years..(( milo fritz- vietnam veteran- army ))"it's a day day the remember all the ones that left behind that's all i have to say."(( edward audikemow- vietnam veteran- air force ))"honoring a lot of our friends and relatives that never made it back.

It really is another memorial day."(( andy mehalshick- eyewitness news ))"veterans tell me they hope that future generations never forget the sacrifices made by so many people to protect the freedoms they enjoy today.

Reportign in hazleton andy mehalshick eyewitness news."