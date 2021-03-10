For women has hired its first men's soccer coach... for its return to sports.

Vo new muw athletic director jason trufant announced the hiring of tim gould as the school's head men's soccer coach.

Gould has coached at the high school and n-c- doulbe a division iii levels.

He also earned his bachelor's degree in 2006 from blackburn college.

In 2015, he earned his master's in education from the university of missouri.

Gould arrives on campus this monday.

Men's soccer, baseball, women's volleyball and softball are in the works for 20-17.

Men's and women's cross country is also expected to be added.

