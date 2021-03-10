Threats to the Affordable Care Act

What our communities healthcare may face if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

((ang))good evening i'm angie pavlovsky- ((mike))and i'm mike hoey -- thanks for joining us.

It's no secret that president elect donald trump is not a fan of the affordable care act- he hopes to get it repealed in his first hundred days in office.

((ang))so what does this mean for you and your coverage?

Eyewitness news reporter grace fernandez has the latest in a health matters story- grace?

((grace))good evening guys- obama care may be headed out the door with president obama himself- so i sat down with acr's director of insurance to discuss the potential threats our community's healthcare may face if these plans become a reality.

"in new york alone you have 2.5 million people who use new york state of health to get insurance, you cannot just dump them.

Thats 2.5 million people who will become uninsured and what do they do?"

Acr health's director of insurance programs steve wood is concerned things will change drastically in 2018.

His message to the community is to take advantage of the affordable insurance programs available this year.

"get your coverage- we don't know what's going to happen.

Is the affordable care act going to go away?

I don't know."

He says the non profit group has received an incredible amount of phone calls of people wanting insurance.

"which tells me that the need is there and that people are scared and they want coverage.

Now is the time to do it."

Plans can be as low as 20 dollars and as high as 400 dollars a month but wood remembers a time when it wasn't so affordable.

"before the affordable care act those plans cost 1800 dollars a month minimum and it was worse insurance you know, very high deductables.

A lot of things weren't covered."

He says people with pre-existing conditions couldn't get insurance and the affordable care act gave enabled people to get coverage.

That may soon change, but until then-- he wants the community to know that acr health will fight to keep people insured.

"we're here today and we're going to be here and we're going to be here until they tell us not to be here and were gonna get you coverage because you deserve coverage and you deserve healthcare."

((grace))according to the wall street journal trump said today he's considering keeping some things intact such as the pre existing conditions clause and allowing parents to keep kids on their insurance plan until the age of 26.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more about the changes.

Reporting grace fernandez eyewitness news.