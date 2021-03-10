Vets in poverty 11/11/16

((jesse))cam shows some clouds moving the 50s.

On this day we honor veterans... it's thousands of them are homeless.it's tough to get an exact number... estimates range as high as 40- thousand men and women who served... will be on the streets tonight.but they're not just numbers... they're real people... and our rebecca brumfield met two local vets who have faced life in poverty after the military...rebecca is here with a special report...to tell us what she found.

((rebecca))tom, when the day comes for veterans to return home..

The transition isn't always easy.it's a new fight for these former soldiers.but it's hard to summon the necessary courage and determination... without the support and guidance they found in the military.

<<rebecca brumfield, reporting: two faces.

Two separate stories.

One common experience.

Both men came back from the service to find themselves homeless for a time, jobless, and looking for a sign of hope.

Deandre williams, veteran: "when i left the servivice and came home, i felt so lost, being void of that constant direction and that high value system of the military..

It was a hard transition for me.

Here at gilbert park during daytime hours it's open to the public, but when night comes...arks, shelters and benches like these become sought out places for veteran's in poverty."

But sometimes, temporary fixes lead to unstable thoughts.

Anthony zielinski, veteran: "well, i tell you the truth... i was thinking about robbing banks, killing myself... squandering g what little life had left."not only did army vet deandre williams and former sailor anthony zielinski battle times of doubt upon returning home, but for williams, a three month old depended on his father.

Deandre williams, veteran: "me and my son, you know, we slept... i pitched a tent for two weeks.

You know, and we lived in a tent..

You know, i would take him to the food shelters.

It's still an uphill battle, but it's better than what it was."

Adjusting to civilian life can be hard... and for zielinski, his journey began in detroit but ended here in the valley, where he found help..

Anthony zielinski, veteran: "reach services.

It's the only thing they [veterans] need, come here and they're going to help you, they're gonna find a way to get you housing, food, whatever you need... this place does it."

>>((rebecca)) veterans are prideful, honorable and most of the time... self-sufficient, but a common theme i found is that veterans don't like to ask for help.both anthony and deandre ?did?

Find assistance through reach services.

