Corn Stock Theatre Presents Tea & Sympathy

Here with more about it is the Director, Rebekah Bourland.

The play takes you back to school, a boy's private school, where we get a closer look at the complicated life of Tom Lee.

It's called Tea & Sympathy and was written by Robert Anderson.

Masculinity, bullying, and social isolation...these are a few of the themes explored in the 3-act play coming to Corn Stock Theatre.

>> you're watching "living well" on wmbd.

>> masculinity, bullying and social isolation for a few themes explored in tea and sympathy.

The play takes you back to a boy's private school and the life of tom lee.

>> joining us is the director rekate beckinsaleaa -- rebecca.

As it happens, i was working props in 1958.

>> i was going to say, you weren't even born.

>> no, i was born.

Tell us a little bit about the play.

It's just as timely today as it was in the 50s.

It ran on broadway for 764 performances and then made into a movie in 1956 and released for production by theaters such as ours.

We did it just about as soon as it came out.

It's a story about a young man, trying to figure out just exactly who he is and his interests are not exactly the same as the other boys in the school and is singled out for being different.

He develops a close and loving freedom with the wife of the head master in the house where the wife live.

He says this is somewhat auto bigraphical.

The author himself had the same thing happen.

He was lonely, he was isolated, he was away from his family and he got a crush on the head master's wife.

>> wow.

Lots of layers there.

>> kind of interesting.

>> definitely look forward to seeing that.

Now, your family in particular has had a long history with cornstock theater.

Tell us about that.

>> my mother was a founding member and was active in the theater in every role.

Acted, directed, served on the board of director and helped with policy.

I started when i was about nine.

I was in my first show when i was nine.

Did a lot of backstage work.

Since that time, i have been on stage, directed and served on the board and i'm on the board again.

>> that's wonderful, helping the arts flourish.

That's got to be a great feeling.

>> cornstock has a great place in my heart.

>> what has it been like directing this piece?

>> it's been so fulfilling.

I have been reading and working the script over in my head since june or july and they tease me.

I always loved this play.

It's very conversational and extremely well written.

We're doing in simultaneous action.

Life doesn't happen in acts.

Things all going on at the same time.

That's the way our play has been produced.

.

There's something going on in tom's room and the living down downstairs and you see them both >> it takes make at cornstock theater on november 11th, 12th, 17th and 19th.

Those performances begin at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets are $12 for adults and