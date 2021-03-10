Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra to perform 'Our Town'

Night's concert by the binghamton philharmonic orchestra titled "our town" is a homecoming of sorts for a local legend in classical music.

Conductor emeritus john covelli is appearing in his first official concert with the orchestra since he retired as its musical director in 2002.

The world-renowned pianist will be a guest soloist during the evening's final selection, gershwin's "rhapsody in blue."

Covelli, who led the philharmonic for over 20 years, says he still knows many of the musicians, many of whom he's performed with elsewhere in the intervening years.

<special guest soloist john covelli says, "it's great.

I have a lot of good friends here.

principal guest conductor daniel hege will lead the orchestra in a program of modern american classics from copeland and gershwin.the concert begins at 0 tomorrow at the broome county forum in binghamton.

