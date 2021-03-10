New Sculpture Park Coming to Downtown Abilene

Reduce the number of collisions by 40%.

>>> downtown abilene has plans for a new batch of storybook sculptures as well as a beautiful new garden.

Here to tell us the plan is lynn barnett.

Thank you for joining us, lynn.

>> thank you.

Happy to be here.

Tell us about this beautiful garden that you guys are working on?

>> well, this is the adamson spalding storybook garden and it will be on the southeast lawn of the abilene civic center.

>> facing pine.

Although if you are familiar with where the dinosaur is that will be here.

>> that was sold last year.

>> exactly this past june.

So this is north sixth street here.

So the forwarden will come here and then go the entire block along pine street.

>> very good.

So what sculpture are going to be in this.

It's a little bit bigger than the park.

Are based on characters by garth williams. if you are not familiar with garth williams name he is the illustrator that did charlotte's web, stuart little.

>> laura ingals little house on the prairie and a lot of the little golden books so we're really excited about the addition of those.

>> yes.

This i see right here isly bears.

>> that's the three bears.

You will enter here here's the three little kittens.

Here's stuart little in his canoe.

Then you will come over here to see the three little pigs and the big bad wolf.

>>o, okay.

>> here it's the three bears and charlotte's web.

>> charlotte's -- so it's on a little path?

>> yes o either side of the pathway there be these beautiful organic.

Steel trees.

So it should be a very magical experience.

>> so when will you get started working on it.

Well, we hope in the next couple weeks you will start to see some work going on there.

We're in the permit process right now in the city but a lot of the funding has been raised we are ready to blast off.

>> if you begin in the next couple weeks will it be ready in time for the festival?

>> we hope so.

And it's in june what are the dates.

>> june the festival is june 8th through 10th .

We hope to have the big donor party and dedication for that on june 7th .

>> oh.

Less than sevens.

>> so not only will this beautiful garden be ready but all of these sculptures will be unveiled there as well.

>> that is our goal.

Some are already well underway.

>> that is so exciting.

So three bears, charlotte's web, stuart little.

>> three little kittens.

>> that is a golden book, correct.

>> yes.

It's the 75th anniversary.

>> it is.

The 75th anniversary of the little golden books.

That was just a very happy coincidence that he did a lot of work for him.

The community can get involve in the middle of the garden we're calling it a generation tree.

For folks who would like to honor their grandchildren or children who would like to honor grandparents you can actually purchase a leaf to go on the tree and your name either a pretty gold leaf, silver leaf.

>> how wonderful.

What a great opportunity.

This looks stunning congratulations on getting it all