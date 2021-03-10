Cornell students hold walk-out against Donald Trump

Students hold mock candidates forum ahead of election
At cornell university nearly one-thousand students staging a walk-out against donald trump this afternoon.
Students dressed in black and marched through campus chanting "not my president" and "love trumps hate".
Some professors also joining the rally.
There was no violence -- but some protestors blocked traffic and disrupted classes on campus.
