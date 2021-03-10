Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Cornell students hold walk-out against Donald Trump

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
At cornell university nearly one-thousand students staging a walk-out against donald trump this afternoon.

Students dressed in black and marched through campus chanting "not my president" and "love trumps hate".

Some professors also joining the rally.

There was no violence -- but some protestors blocked traffic and disrupted classes on campus.

