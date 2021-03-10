Western Kentucky Salutes Veterans

In western Kentucky, the young and old, showing their appreciation to those who served.

Brad--in western kentucky -- the young and old -- showing their appreciation to those who served.eyewitness news mike pickett has more from some of the ceremonies from the owensboro newsroom.(mike on cam) "here at the charles shelton freedom memorial at smothers park, people come by here to remember those who served our country.

While there were many different ways people honored veterans today, the main goal was still the same."((nat sound))(mike) both young and old -- inside and outside of school -- coming together to say thanks.(unknown speaker) "when you thank a veteran, thank them for their service, but also thank them for the sacrifice."((nat sound))(mike) at kentucky wesleyan college -- they stood in silence to remember.

(emil ahnell) "i feel a bond with anybody who was in the service."(mike) for former college professor and world war two veteran emil ahnell -- the day brings more honor.(emil ahnell) "there's a little more honor to it because all veterans are appreciated today and it kind of brings more meaning to us on this day of the year."

(mike) kentucky wesleyan students -- announced plans to sponsor honor flights for veterans to washington d-c in the future.((nat sound- singing))(mike) at cravens elementary -- the honor came through song -- and symbolism.

(richard reed) "this is one of the favorite days of the year."

(mike) richard reed spent four years in the u-s army.

He says events like these inspire him -- and can inspire future generations.(richard reed) "this would go a long way in their "this would go a long way in their upcoming.

I think being a part of the veterans day in saluting the veterans, and showing their appreciation for the veterans, goes a long way."(mike) some veterans say the events -- and the day -- have grown more significant for them and for the nation.

((nat sound))(mike) in owensboro, mike pickett, eyewitness news.