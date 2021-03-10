Le Moyne professor inspires unity on campus

Professor Ann Ryan encourages students to continue having dialogue on the election, regardless of who you voted for.

Andrew: when ann ryan got to her office this morning, she had emails from greece, alabama and south dakota.

Ann ryan/le moyne english professor: "i've been very humbled by the response i've gotten from what was an impulsive moment on my part."

"love trumps hate, love trumps hate."

Andrew: as students protested the election results, tensions grew between trump supporters and clinton supporters.

"you guys are still a community."

Andrew: professor ryan, initially watching from the side, stepped in as a unifying force.

"those of you who voted for trump, congratulations, i respect the democracy, i respect him as my president.

For those of you who did not, we will continue to fight for the values we believe in.

But you guys are not enemies."

Andrew: her message captured on video -- shared all over social media.

"we are le moyne and we are better than what was just about to happen here.

Can you remember that?

" andrew: a le moyne alum herself, her love for her students apparent -- as she holds them to a higher standard..

Ann ryan/le moyne english professor: "a jesuit mission invites students, the faculty, community, to do battle with ideas thats what the jesuits were founded for.

I think thats what we saw on the campus last night, at its best and at its most uncomfortable."

Andrew: students trying to unite -- just as all americans are.

Andrew: professor ryan says she encourages all students to stand up for what they believe in -- but says politics shouldn't be like a wrestling match, it should be more like a conversation at the dinner table with people you love.

At le moyne college, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

The college's president says the campus is committed to continuing an open, ongoing dialogue, and are planning events to help keep these conversations going in a respectful