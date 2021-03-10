Skip to main content
Le Moyne professor inspires unity on campus

Professor Ann Ryan encourages students to continue having dialogue on the election, regardless of who you voted for.

Carrie: the president of le moyne college says a confederate flag brought to an on-campus protest was "deeply upsetting" -- and says what that flag stands for, both past and present, will not be tolerated by the jesuit institution.

Rod: a large group of students protesting the results of the presidential election were gathered outside grewen hall yesterday afternoon -- when four trucks drove through campus, one of them flying a confederate flag.

Carrie: as newschannel nine's andrew donovan shows us -- it was a professor's passionate plea for peace that turned a heated situation into a real-life lesson.

Andrew: when ann ryan got to her office this morning, she had emails from greece, alabama and south dakota.

Ann ryan/le moyne english professor: "i've been very humbled by the response i've gotten from what was an impulsive moment on my part."

"love trumps hate, love trumps hate."

Andrew: as students protested the election results, tensions grew between trump supporters and clinton supporters.

"you guys are still a community."

Andrew: professor ryan, initially watching from the side, stepped in as a unifying force.

"those of you who voted for trump, congratulations, i respect the democracy, i respect him as my president.

For those of you who did not, we will continue to fight for the values we believe in.

But you guys are not enemies."

Andrew: her message captured on video -- shared all over social media.

"we are le moyne and we are better than what was just about to happen here.

Can you remember that?

" andrew: a le moyne alum herself, her love for her students apparent -- as she holds them to a higher standard..

Ann ryan/le moyne english professor: "a jesuit mission invites students, the faculty, community, to do battle with ideas thats what the jesuits were founded for.

I think thats what we saw on the campus last night, at its best and at its most uncomfortable."

Andrew: students trying to unite -- just as all americans are.

Andrew: professor ryan says she encourages all students to stand up for what they believe in -- but says politics shouldn't be like a wrestling match, it should be more like a conversation at the dinner table with people you love.

At le moyne college, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

Carrie: andrew, thanks.

The college's president says the campus is committed to continuing an open, ongoing dialogue, and are planning events to help keep these conversations going in a respectful

