LST Holds 'Thank You Breakfast' for Veterans

Brad-- a sacred tradition on veterans day..the laying of a wreath at the tomb of the unknowns at arlington ..

Honoring military veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hello, i'm brad byrd thanks for joining us.from arlington to right here in the tri-state..our nation's veterans are honored in a number of ways today.on l-s-t 325-- a thank you breakfast for local vets.

For ten years now -- veterans and their families have been welcomed aboard the lst for a free breakfast -- with eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy.

Many of them tell us it is a good opportunity to share stories -- remembering the days they defended our country.(micah merillat)"for the veterans it's just..

They hold the country together in my opinion.

If it wasn't for us, there are a lot of things we would not have.

A lot of veterans served a lot longer than i did and gave a lot of their lives.

Anybody that retires, i want to congratulate you and thank you for your service as well"brad--more than 600 people were expected to attend breakfast this morning inside the ship's galley.

