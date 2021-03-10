Casa en Construcción Vandalizada en Weslaco

Asking for your help.

They're looking for a burglary suspect.

Police say it happened at a house under construction in the pecan grove subdivision.

That's located near 1500 north international blvd.

Police believe one or more intruders forced open the back door of the house and took several items. it is likely that the burglar sold the items at cut-rate prices.

This burglary occurred between saturday, november 5, and monday, november 7.

If you have any information, call weslaco crime stoppers at 968-8477.