World War ll museum opens with hundreds of artifacts

And i'm carolyn donaldson an altoona veteran who has spent years collecting world war two artifacts has teamed up with a local university to share it all with the community.

Today the keirn family world war 2 museum officially opened in cambria county.

(carolyn) our karina cheung was there for the ribbon cutting.

Command sergeant major joseph keirns dedicated 35 years of service to our country.... now he's serving history...opening a world war two museum with saint francis university..

Joseph keirn, command sergeant major "this is their legacy i want them to see their legacy goes on and that's why i donated all of this to them."

Keirns collected several items over the years from 1940's candy bars...nazi propaganda.... and uniforms. saint francis university president father malachi van tassel says the university wants to share it all..

Father malachi van tassel, president, saint francis university "gone into the community, to elementary schools, middle schools, to tell thevarious stories that are involved with the different artifacts.

So they're able to give history lessons and incorporate some of the items from the museum simultaneosly."

With about a thousand historic pieces...it's difficult to pick a favorite item.

Joseph keirn, command sergeant major "my d for dog book which i have which sergeant jack kuhn who was police chief in altoona gave me three days for he passed away and he signed it."

And every item has a story to tell.

Joseph keirn, command sergeant major "thats one thing about my museum it's a museum of indviduals where i can go down and tell you where this man was, what he did, it's a personal museum."

Karina cheung, @karinawtaj "folks at the museum also want to share other local histories, they're aksing folks to stop by or to share their story on their history board."

Dr. sarah myers, director keirn world war ll museum we want people to come and do oral history interviews or just write down their stories or memories even if it's memories of their brother, mother family member we want to collect all of that.

The museum is located at 160 saint mary street in loretto.

It's open 1 pm to 4pm monday and wednesday or by appointment.

In loretto, cambria county, karina cheung wtaj