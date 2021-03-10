Bomb threat from New York targeted Republic High School

Investigators are combing through republic high school checking for any signs of explosive devices.

The school was evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat came in-- from across the country.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin joins us live to explain why republic police had to work with investigators in syracuse new york to keep kids safe.

I am standing at the entrance of republic high school the actual school is way back behind me.

They are keeping us at a distance because this is still a very active investigation.

Republic police chief mike lawton says a call came in around 1 o'clock this afternoon.

Police in syracuse new york contacted emergency dispatchers saying this morning-- the syracuse police department received two anonymous online tips that indicated there could be a bomb in republic high school.

"the syracuse, new york police department has an online tipline on their website.

In talking with the supervisor there just a few minutes ago...so that people in syracuse, new york can report anonymously or with information who they are any concerns or issues and that's what it came through.

And most cities, most police departments have a similar type of mode, that's not uncommon."

Many of you are probably wondering why someone would submit a tip about republic high school to a police department in new york.

The chief says he does not have an answer for that yet.

But i can tell you that everyone got out of the school safely around 1-15.

That means students got out of school about 15 minutes early today.

They have been searching the school for hours and so far no investigators have found no signs of explosives.

That search could last a couple more hours.

The chief says about 14- hundred students were in the high school when this happened.