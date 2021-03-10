At six.

First tonight: it's national women in construction week... the week is aimed at highlighting women as viable and valuable members of the industry.

"* there are new and ongoing construction projects in the works... like the heart of the city project behind me here in downtown rochester.

According to 2018 data ?

"* the latest available ?

"* from the bureau of labor statistics ?

"* women make up just over 9% of workers in construction.

Robbie danko (daynko) ?

"* board member of the southeast minnesota chapter of the national association of women in construction ?

"* is part of that statistic.

She's a director of business development for boldt construction.

She tells me the future of women in construction is bright... especially in rochester ?

"* where she's found the community is supportive of her career.

Rochester's uniquely positioned in that the city through their language, through their initiatives, through even the model that they've put in leadership, that is in leadership, women in any role and especially in construction are celebrated and supported danko tells me she also feels fortunate the construction industry has been less impacted than others by the pandemic... and construction companies have actually been able to help other businesses ?

"* by working on projects to make their ammenities more covid?

"*19 friendly.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

