First Down Friday Night 1111 Part 2

Spirit of the week, Sand Rock vs Tanner, Cleveland vs Fyffe, Sheffield vs Lafayette, and James Clemens vs Hoover.

Every week like to honor one local school with the first down friday night spirit of the week shout out..

And this week it goes to the muscle shoals trojans... they put on a great half time performance at the half..we will get to that game later..

The band is one of the best in the state...they have received superior ratings every year since 1966, along with dozens of first place, best in class, and grand champion awards.... congrats to them..i'll send it back over to you for more high school football action hannah in class 2-a, tanner hosting sand rock... for the 14th straight year the rattlers are in the second round of the playoffs...and they are obviously looking to go further..

The rattles won easly last week..but the wildcats struggled and only won by two points over reeltown..tanner would receive the ball first and on the opening drive chadarius townsend would drop back and throw the deep ball to cj yarbrough to put the rattlers within striking distance.

The saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and tanner did just that as townsend threw it to a wide open yarbrough again..this time to put the rattlers up 7-0.later in the first, tanner would get the ball back and drive down the field before giving it lee hibson for the one yard punch into the end-zone.

Tanner would goes 14-0.lets go to the final tanner takes the win 49-14 the fyffe red devils have yet to lose a game this season with 11 wins..and hope to keep that prefect record as they host cleveland tonight in class 2-a..

In the first...quarterback seth benefield hands if off to dilian kilpatrick to put and he takes off with it...into the end zone and the red devils go up 7-nothing... and they weren't done yet... benefield hands it to kilpatrick again..and the cleveland defense can't get to him...he takes it all the way down for another touchdown...and fyffe widens it's lead to 14...lets go to the final..

Fyffe wins 49-0 3 on to class 7-a tonight... james clemens is still that up and coming program that's making noise in class 7-a..

Well the team they played tonight has been a dominate program for years... the hoover bucs.

James clemens at hoover tonight...this is the jets first meeting with the 7-a jets first meeting tonight...this is the jets first meeting with the 7-a powerhouse..hoover beat bob jones last week..lots of defense in this one..

Hoover's gsrrett farqhar throws it deep and man, but he actually throws a pick... intercepted by chris sanders... jets with the ball... bradley belt takes the handoff but he's stopped for a loss by big number 96...ricardo palao... jets have to punt...james clemens has a good defense too...hoover running back r-j randle can't find any running room because labryan ray is there to take him down...this game was scoreless after the first...2nd quarter... farqhaur sets back to pass and goes deep... connecting with shederick jackson... at the one yard line...a few plays later... hoover finds paydirt... randy jenkins bounces outside and scores..

Hoover wins 14-7 3 sheffield traveled to lafayette tonight in class 2-a action..1.

Jatarvious whitlow fumbles and thad hampton recovers fumble2.

Jatarvious whitlow runs it in for the touchdown..

6-nothing lafayette 3.

Mannie ford intercepts whitlows tipped pass 4.

Sheffield punts, whitlow returns it 67 yards for the touch down 12-nothing lafayette5.

Malik smith on the quarter back keeper goes up the middle touchdown 12-7 lafayette6.

Robert houston for the touchdown18-7 7.

Whitlow keeps it conversion20-7 3 more high school football action when we come back including gardendale at muscle shoals and more stay with us..

