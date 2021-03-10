Arkansas Hunters Make Last-Minute Preps

Hunters are expected to head off into the woods this weekend for the start of modern gun deer season.

Hunters need to be cautious.

Expect to see a lot of hunters orange and camouflage on saturday with the start of deer season.

But this is also the first season with chronic wasting disease as a factor.

The disease was first detected at the buffalo national river back in february so far, scientists haven't been able to find any evidence that it can cross species barriers to humans.

Still-- experts suggest hunters don't handle or eat tainted deer meat-- simply because they're still learning about c-w- d.

So to help eliminate that doubt-- game and fish will run 25 sampling sites this weekend within the ten county disease management zone.

The will be voluntary-- but also free.

Biologists just need a minimum of the deer's head and eight inches of neck for the necessary tissue.

